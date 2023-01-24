The Rookie season 5 episode 14 spoilers: About ‘Death Sentence’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 5 episode 14 — want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost we should start off with this: The title being “Death Sentence.” This is a story that will be stuffed full of drama, and it also could allow Nolan and Bailey to work together in a different way they are used to. This could be a particularly emotional story — want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Death Sentence” – Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Over the past several weeks we’ve had a chance to see several episodes in a row and we’re pretty grateful for that. With that being said, we do tend to think that we’ll have a break before too long; the reason why we’ve seen such a solid run in January is to promote the one-two punch with this show and then also The Rookie: Feds airing back to back. That’s without even mentioning Will Trent, which needed those two shows to better get off to a halfway-decent start.

Of course, amidst all of the drama and danger that we get within this episode, it will be nice to get a little bit of romance, as well. We’re going to hope for that with Lucy and Bradford especially, given that the show took so long to get the two of them together in the first place.

