Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC with season 11 episode 13?

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it will come as much of a shock that we want more news.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we are going to get it tonight. The firefighter drama is now in its first week of what could end up being a lengthy hiatus. Originally, it looked as though we were going to see the show back come Wednesday, February 8, but per a recent press release, we’re starting to think that the 15th of the month may be the actual return instead.

So if there is some sort of delay here, what could be the reason for it? We do wonder if it could be tied to the sudden leave of absence for star Taylor Kinney. Some storylines may need to be rewritten, and that means that behind the scenes, there could be some hiccups as the show works to adjust to all of this. Chicago Fire does still have some episodes to come with Kinney in them, but it’s possible either his absence or some other factors is changing some of NBC’s promotional plans as we inch forward here.

Regardless of what the future holds, at the moment there isn’t a lot of insight regarding what you’re going to see in season 11 episode 13 just yet. Then again, how much of it do you really need? If you’ve seen this show over the years, you have a pretty good sense of what you’re going to be seeing week in and week out. You are going to have some rescues, but they will also be paired with something a little more lighthearted and fun.

After all, we do tend to think that few other series offer quite the balance of genres, especially within the world of One Chicago, that this one does.

