Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 13 talk

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Based on where the story is at the moment, we 100% get having a desire for more news ASAP. Just think about what’s going on! Jack Dayton has taken over the hospital and with that, ruffled feathers and caused all sorts of problems. There are relationships between characters that are very much in flux, and we are still very-much curious to see how things evolve long-term without Ethan Choi around.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with some bad news: The medical drama is not on the air tonight. Not only that, but it may be at least a couple of weeks out! There is some confusion here regarding the show’s future. Initially, the promo released last week said that Chicago Med would return on Wednesday, February 8. However, NBC’s most-recent schedule release has a repeat on that night. It’s possible that in the past few days, things have changed and we’re waiting until February 15 to see more. We’ll have more updates on this in due time.

For now, it’s 100% clear that we will be waiting for at least a little while longer to see something more from this world, let alone get other details about what’s coming up next.

Granted, there’s a pretty good chance that you already know a little bit about what you’re going to see moving forward, and that’s just because you have seen this show over the years! There is a pretty established way in which they do things, and it begins with combining important medical cases with character stories that give you a little more insight into who some of these people really are away from the diagnoses and lab coats. We actually hope for more time away from the hospital in the next part of the story.

Also, we hope for some news on a season 9 renewal before long, even if that was probably a given.

What are you most hoping to see on Chicago Med season 8 episode 13 when it airs on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

