The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The current state of things

Want to get a better sense of The Witcher season 3 behind the scenes at Netflix? At this point, we certainly don’t blame you!

After all, there are a few different things that are worth thinking about here for the time being, starting off with the fact that filming for this latest batch of episodes has been done for a rather long time. Just by virtue of that and that alone, you’d want to think that we are inching closer to seeing it back!

In theory, we suppose that we are … but closer doesn’t mean that The Witcher is imminent. Like many other high-profile series like Stranger Things, the Henry Cavill drama has an extremely long post-production process. It takes months upon months to get these episodes perfect, and they all have to be perfect at the same time in order to launch. (Of course, it is still possible that the streamer opts to split these episodes up into batches, but we can’t say all that much about that until some official details start to be released.)

Even when episodes are done, there is still a chance that Netflix opts not to release anything right away. They have the ability to put a show back on the air whenever they want within reason. They have already specified that season 3 will launch in the summer, and we imagine they will stick to that. There is a chance that we will get a few more details before we get too far into the spring, but we’ll have to wait and see if that proves to be the case.

The most important thing that we can say at this point about season 3 is quite simple: If this is really going to be Cavill’s final season, we hope that it concludes with a bang. We deserve that after the long journey we’ve been on here.

