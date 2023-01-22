The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Could it be August?

We do think it’s rather clear, at least at the moment, that we’ve got a long way to go until The Witcher season 3 premieres on Netflix. In a perfect world it’d be back over the next couple of months, but we have to sit back and remember that the streamer has already specified summer. We don’t foresee them doing anything to radically change that, especially since there may still be work to do in post-production here.

So while we’d love to see Henry Cavill back for his final send-off as Geralt in late June or July, is it possible that we may be waiting until August? We wouldn’t consider this to be a worst-case scenario by any means, but we have to be aware of the possibility here.

Remember, first and foremost, that Netflix may not feel the need to rush things along based on some of the other content they have! There’s a good chance the second half of Manifest season 4 arrives in June and from there, they will have in July the potential return of Virgin River. There is definitely room for The Witcher in there, but there are no guarantees. Remember also that Netflix may just feel the need to space out a lot of their content as things become a bit more sparse later on in the year. Bridgerton season 3 could be one of their higher-profile hits for late summer or fall, as Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday may all not come back until early 2024 at the earliest.

The reality of the situation right now is that no matter when the Cavill series is coming back for more, we’re going to be waiting for a good while. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see some sort of announcement when we get around to the spring.

