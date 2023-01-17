The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Trailer timing and more

We all know at this point that the wait for The Witcher season 3 is going to be a pretty long one. Remember, it’s not back until summer! Unfortunately, that’s a pretty large window and it does raise a lot of questions as to what Netflix is going to do and when they’ll start to announce some things.

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ll know that we think season 3 is going to be coming at some point between late June and August. If that happens, then we’ll probably get a firm announcement for it in the spring. (May seems to be a reasonable expectation for that.) Getting the date out there is obviously the first piece of the all-important puzzle here; the second part is the trailer. After all, you definitely want to get people as excited as possible for the future! This season needs whatever good PR it can get, especially when you consider that it is the end for Henry Cavill as Geralt.

If we’re to think that the streaming service is going to promote season 3 similar to how they did season 2, they may not wait that long to get some other footage out there! Typically, we see shows on this service get a trailer only a few weeks before they premiere, but a show of this scale requires a little more time. You could see a teaser trailer of sorts a good four or five months before the launch and then after that, some assorted clips and a full, extended trailer along the way. The goal here is to blow people away by the scale, but also to treat this almost as you would a big-budget film.

Is a trailer effective at all when it comes to keeping viewers around who are already watching? We wonder about that. What we do at least think is that it helps to recruit some new viewers who may be looking to watch for the first time.

