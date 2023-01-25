Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Early season 4 talk

Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? It makes some sense that you would want a whole lot more of this world. Whether or not you’re going to get it, however, is where things start to get a little bit complicated.

So what can we say to start this article off? We suppose that it’s best to share some of the less-than-awesome news: We are not going to be getting a new installment over at ABC tonight. As a matter of fact, in theory it’s possible we never get another one again. Last week marked the season 3 finale, and within that we actually got a certain degree of closure to a number of big storylines. Granted, there are a few things that remain, including the relationship between Jenny and Beau and how these two characters plus Cassie are going to recover from the chaos the past couple of months have thrown into their lives.

At this particular point in time, the ball is firmly in the court of the broadcast network in order to determine the future and unfortunately, this is not a decision that they have to make altogether quickly. They could take a good while, as a matter of fact, to figure things out here if they really want to. Our hope is simply that by the end of April, we’ll at least start to have a better sense of things. It’s true that Big Sky is not a ratings dynamo, but it does have a very loyal audience and you don’t want to overlook that. Also, its weaker live ratings could be made up for to a certain extent by its DVR performance. This is, at the very least, some of what we hope.

Provided that we do get a season 4 renewal, hopefully we’ll see those new episodes in the fall. We still recognize, in theory, that we could be waiting until midseason.

