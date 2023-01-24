Superman & Lois season 3 spoilers: Meet the new Lex Luthor

For everyone out there excited to see Superman & Lois season 3 leading into the upcoming premiere, there is another reason to be!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to have a chance to see Michael Cudlitz of The Walking Dead come on board as this universe’s version of Lex Luthor. For a while we wondered if we were going to see Jon Cryer step into the role, which he had played over at Supergirl. However, we learned not that long ago that this would not be the case. Cudlitz is a pretty versatile performer, and we do hope that there’s going to be some epic stuff between him and Tyler Hoechlin.

So what do we know about this version of Lex? Per the official character description, he is “known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it’s been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he’s re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman and Lois Lane.”

Given the uncertainty of Superman & Lois following this upcoming season (blame the new ownership of The CW, and the complicated future of the DC Universe, for that), we’re more than happy to see the show dive into Lex at this particular point. Given that he is such an integral part of the Superman ethos, there is no better adversary for the character and his wife to take on in the weeks and months to come. Let’s hope for some seismic showdowns, plus a few surprises that take this supervillain in some surprising directions.

Remember that you will have a chance to see the new season on Tuesday, March 14.

