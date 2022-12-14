Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date set; new details

After weeks of wondering, we now have an official sense of what’s ahead on Superman & Lois season 3.

Today, the folks over at The CW confirmed that on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you will have a chance to see the show back on the air with new episodes. It will be followed, meanwhile, by a new comic-book show in Gotham Knights. We know that there’s been speculation running rampant about when Tyler Hoechlin and company could be back, and this date at least gives the show a chance to air (fingers crossed) a good many episodes without a significant number of breaks in between.

If you want more insight all about the larger story, go ahead and view the full synopsis below courtesy of the network:

The third season opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) now are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Will this be the final season?

At the moment, nobody at The CW is saying. We’re trying our best to remain hopeful, but we recognize simultaneously that nothing is assured. That’s especially true when you remember that the new owners of the network are revamping the entire lineup, and that’s before we get into what is happening over at DC Comics. We know there is an effort being made right now to consolidate a lot of those properties.

