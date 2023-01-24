Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Where is stacks up

Are you excited already about a Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+? If you find yourself saying yes, we more than understand. This show ended its first season on a heck of a dramatic cliffhanger that leaves Dwight’s future as a free man in a certain degree of jeopardy.

Because of all of this, there are two separate things that make the current situation hard — not knowing what’s going to happen in regards to Sylvester Stallone’s character, and then also not knowing when the show is actually going to be back.

So where do we start things off here? We suppose that the most natural place is with a reminder that we could be waiting for a few more months before the picture starts to become clearer — until we know that filming is underway, it’s going to be tough to project a premiere date. Still, we do think there is a little bit of value in placing Tulsa King season 2 amidst many of the other Taylor Sheridan series at Paramount.

Take, for example, this show and a potential Yellowstone season 6. It’s possible Paramount+ may wait to release the Stallone series until Kevin Costner and company return to get it off to a good ratings start. However, doing this may lead to a long wait since we don’t even have a Yellowstone season 6 renewal yet. We certainly think that Tulsa King will be back before a potential season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, which is currently airing season 2.

The real question we wonder is whether or not we’ll be seeing Tulsa King again before 1923 season 2, which does have an official greenlight already. We tend to think that we could get it first; if nothing else, Paramount+ probably won’t stream much of them at the same time. If we see Dwight back before Harrison Ford and the rest of that cast, it could be later this year. If 1923 season 2 comes first, however, Tulsa King may not return until 2024. There’s a lot to think about, so let’s hope for more clarity in the near future.

