Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A long wait ahead?

We know that a Tulsa King season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ down the road. With that being said, some patience will be required! It’s going to take a long time to get from point A to point B, so for the sake of this piece, we see a little bit of value in mapping some of this out.

Let’s start off at the moment with what’s already been confirmed: There is another season coming! While we do wait for some more new episodes, it’s nice to be able to sit back and know that they are 100% coming. After all, anything else would be torture of the most frustrating kind. We want to see a lot more of the show moving forward, and we certainly hope that cameras will get rolling before too long.

Unfortunately, it is filming that makes the wait at this point so difficult to wrap your head around. There is no official word as to when the cameras are going to start rolling for the show; that will be the biggest determining factor in when we get a season 2. If we are several months out, for example, that makes it a little more unlikely that we will not be seeing anything for the rest of the calendar year. Once the production gets underway, it will be a little bit easier to start to chart something out the rest of the way. Typically a show like this can premiere at least a couple of months after filming wraps up; there is a post-production stretch of time required, but at least all of these episodes don’t have to be ready at once. This is not a Netflix situation we are dealing with here!

Ultimately, you should prepare for some sort of premiere date news a couple of months before the show comes back. That’s at least the typical pattern we’ve seen with the majority of streaming shows.

