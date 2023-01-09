Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Any hope for 2023?

Is there any chance at all that we could see a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date over this calendar year? Based on how season 2 concluded, there’s no question that we’d like one, and we feel like a lot of you will feel the same.

Now, we have to share the unfortunate news: While we know that Paramount+ is bringing the Sylvester Stallone drama back for more, this is really all that is known right now. None of the cast seem to have a clear indication of what is next, let alone when filming is going to begin. That means that we’ll most likely need to be patient for a good while. After all, filming will likely need to be done for a few months before we can start to see new episodes!

There is certainly a case to made for getting more of the show in November or December and in theory, it could be possible. We have seen some shows under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella with this sort of turnaround before! It may just not be needed here. Personally, we’d prefer the team take their time and also wait to premiere the show until closer to Yellowstone season 6 — in doing this, Tulsa King can capture some of that momentum much like it did season 1. Given that we may not see season 6 until 2024, there’s a good chance Stallone and company could be waiting that long, as well. Odds are, an announcement will be made at least a few months before the show comes back.

No matter when we see new episodes, one thing could be made clear almost right away: A very different sort of world awaits Dwight at this point. Just remember what happened at the end of season 1 with his arrest! Stacy betrayed him, and we’re very much curious to see what that dynamic could be as we move forward.

