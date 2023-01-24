FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 return date: ‘Black Mirror’

Do you want to get the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 return date at CBS, or at least some sort of clue on what’s ahead? If so, let’s just say that we are here to lend some sort of helping hand!

First and foremost, though, it feels right to kick things off with the less-than-fortunate news: We won’t be revisiting the world of Remy Scott and company with another new episode next week. We are poised to embark on a two-week hiatus here, with the reasoning being twofold:

January 31 – Since this is not a part of the all-important February sweeps ratings period, it’s clear that the network wants to hold out here. Remember that they want to stretch out this season overall until we get around to May!

February 7 – Meanwhile, this is currently the date for the State of the Union Address. This happens every year around this time, and it does lead to situations where episodes are preempted outright. There’s not even a repeat currently scheduled for the night!

FBI: Most Wanted, for now is set to return on Tuesday, February 14. It’s Valentine’s Day! Yes, it’s true that there are hundreds of things more romantic than this show … but it’s still entertaining. According to the Futon Critic, the title for this episode is “Black Mirror,” and that is definitely interesting in itself. It’s clearly an homage to the anthology series currently streaming on Netflix, but who knows? There’s likely another meaning to this that does not present itself as altogether clear at the moment.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to get a few more details soon all about what lies ahead — we’re expecting both an intense case and some personal drama. In other words, more or less what we’re used to with this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

