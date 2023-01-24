FBI: International season 2 episode 12 return date over at CBS

Following what you get tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn the FBI: International season 2 episode 12 return date? Why wouldn’t you be? We’re gearing up at the time of this writing for a really important story, and we tend to think that some more good stuff is going to be coming at some point down the road.

The first thing that we have to do here is, of course, share the unfortunate news that the FBI spin-off is unfortunately about to go right back into a hiatus. Not only that, but it’s going to be a good while before we get more news in regards to the future! The plan seems to be to bring the show back on Tuesday, February 14 — per the Futon Critic, the title for the first episode back is “Glimmers and Ghosts.”

So why are we waiting this long? Next week’s hiatus seems to be mostly designed to save more stories for down the road — take important periods like the February sweeps. In theory February 7 would be a perfect day to air something more, but that is designated as the State of the Union. FBI: International is actually going to be preempted altogether on that night, so there won’t even be a repeat that you can check out!

Because we are still so far away from this particular episode airing, unfortunately there isn’t that much in the way of insight out there about what to expect story-wise, or the aftermath of everything that happens with Forrester tonight. In general, we do know that there is an established formula here: A dangerous case taking the Fly Team to various parts of the world. Meanwhile, there will also be something that impacts at least one of the characters on a personal level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI right now, including our most-recent interview with Jeremy Sisto

What do you most want to see entering FBI: International season 2 episode 12 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







