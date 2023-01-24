Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The scope of the story

Now that we know an official Cobra Kai season 6 renewal over at Netflix, we are able to look towards the next order of business. That, of course, is figuring out when the show is going to premiere.

We think it’s inevitable, of course, that a lot of people are going to want more episodes sooner rather than later — why in the world wouldn’t they? The most important thing right now, though, is that the writers and producers have the time required to work their magic — especially since this is going to be the final batch of episodes. That comes with higher stakes, of course, and a desire to deliver the biggest, most epic story so far. This is something that executive producer Hayden Schlossberg confirmed further in a post on Twitter after the big renewal announcement:

“…Season Six will be the biggest season both in scope and story. If every season is a meal, CK6 is Thanksgiving.”

Doesn’t that sound exciting and/or delicious to everyone else? It’s nice to get an epic tease like this so early, though this is where we’re also reminding ourselves that we may not see the final trip to the dojo until early 2024. This is a long hiatus since season 5 came out in September, but a few extra months to make a great season is fine by us.

Also, there’s one other thing we’re trying to remember in the midst of this show ending: There is still a chance for something more set within this world! Given the popularity of this franchise, wouldn’t Netflix consider a potential spin-off? Or, could the franchise go on hiatus and return in a few years? We’d feel pretty silly to rule either one of these possibilities out entirely. Cobra Kai never dies — there’s a reason why that mantra has gone on for as long as it has, right?

