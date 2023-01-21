Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date hopes after final season news

Are you going to see Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix? We’re thrilled to say definitively that the answer is yes!

However, it’s important to remember that there is a bittersweet element to this, as well: We know that this is going to be the final season of the karate comedy and with that, we have to brace for a sense of finality at the end. That’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to digest.

Now, let’s get into the next order of business, and something we discussed at the start of this article: What the potential premiere date could be for the Karate Kid sequel-of-sorts. Given that we’ve yet to hear any official start date at all for season 6 production, we tend to think that we’ll be waiting a little while on that. With that, we’re also probably stuck sitting around until fall to get any sort of premiere date information. The good thing is that this show has fairly short seasons, and its episodes don’t tend to be extremely long, either.

The bad news? It’s still hard to envision the show back before the very end of the year. At least the timing of this renewal makes us think that a December launch could be possible, especially since we didn’t really think that it was before now. Right now, we’re circling late 2023 / early 2024 and either way, we tend to think that Netflix is going to be pretty happy. This show is going to serve to fill a pretty massive hole on their schedule, since many of their other big-time hits probably are not going to be back on the schedule until you get a little bit further into next year.

