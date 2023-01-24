Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The biggest so far?

As we look in the direction of Virgin River season 5 over at Netflix, there absolutely is a lot to think about already! We’ve already discussed how the folks at the streaming service may be preparing for this to be the biggest season of the show so far and for the sake of this article, we want to talk about what the odds are that this could ultimately be true.

Before we go further here, we should try and define what it means to be the “biggest season” so far. We don’t mean in terms of episode count or even the plot; instead, it’s about whether or not this season can break some of the records Netflix cares about so deeply. By that, we mean viewership totals within the first month or so after the release.

Virgin River is a pretty phenomenal show, especially in terms of how it has slowly managed to build up more and more of an audience over time. It’s really managed to pull off a grassroots campaign in a way that few shows have, and what that means for season 5 is pretty simple: We tend to think that we’re going to see it get the best immediate numbers so far. Basically, it is primed to break some personal records! It may take a while to match the long-term viewership of the first four seasons, but we tend to think that it will get there in due time. What matters most is that first and foremost, it’s going to get off to a great start.

What we’re saying with all of this is that in choosing a premiere date, Netflix is going to prioritize getting the show the biggest platform possible. They want it to shatter past records and beyond that, they’d love nothing more than to get it a season 6 renewal.

Of course, we’d love that renewal before season 5 even premieres, but there is no guarantee we’re getting that.

