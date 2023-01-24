Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 7 hopes

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? It goes without saying here, but we’d like to see the medical drama keep telling new stories.

Unfortunately, it does look as though there is a little bit of a waiting game that comes along with that here. There is, unfortunately, no new episode coming on the network tonight, and you will be left waiting for a little while to see what the future holds. After all, there is no official renewal as of yet for a season 7, but we remain hopeful that something more will come out. We may be waiting until spring, though, as there are a lot of conversations that need to be had between producers and the folks over at Fox.

One other thing to think about here is that the producers of The Resident were actually rather kind in not giving us some sort of major cliffhanger. We had a little bit of closure in the season 6 finale and yet, we do still think there is room to explore a lot of different things. Take, for starters, the relationship between Conrad and Billie, or what happens as Dr. Bell makes a pretty big transition in his life. We could have new characters and a whole lot of challenges. We’d just say to be prepared for anything and everything.

So provided that The Resident does get renewed, when could it premiere? The earliest that we could see it in theory is either in September or October — not that we’re trying to get ahead of ourselves or anything. Production could theoretically start up in the summer. Personally, we’d love to see way more than just the thirteen episodes we got for season 6, but at the very least, we’ll settle for what we got this time around. They were able to cram a lot in!

Now, let’s just sit back, cross our fingers, and keep hoping for the best, shall we?

What do you want to see on The Resident season 7, provided of course that we get a renewal?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

