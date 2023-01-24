The Bachelor: Who got Zach Shallcross’ First Impression Rose?

Who got Zach’s First Impression Rose on tonight’s The Bachelor premiere? It goes without saying, but this is a pretty big deal on a show like this! If nothing else, this is really the thing that sets the tone for just about everything else this season.

In one way, of course it’s a fantastic thing to get this rose! After all, it represents that Zach is already thinking about a long-term future with you. However, at the same exact time there is a target that gets put on you, whether it be intentional or not. People are going to start raising a lot of questions as to whether they should be worried about you, and we’ve seen a lot of first-rose recipients end up not being around come finale night. With this in mind, we think that it’s perhaps most fair to label this as both a blessing and a curse.

So who did Zach opt to give it to after a night of fun limo entrances? Remember that Brianna was actually handed a rose by America during Gabby and Rachel’s finale, so she was safe from the start.

Ultimately, there were a lot of potential candidates, and we did think for a moment that he was going to give it to Charity after the wonderful conversation the two had. Yet, he went with Greer instead, and we tend to think personally a lot of that had to do with her asking questions about him and/or mentioning that she liked his speech. We do think there’s a good chance that she could stick around for a while; after all, the connection between the two was definitely there with that kiss!

