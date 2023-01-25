Is Luke Kleintank leaving FBI: International, Scott Forrester?

Is Luke Kleintank leaving FBI: International and his role of Scott Forrester? Entering tonight, there may be reasons for concern.

Where do we start off here? Really, it comes down to the potential threat that the character could get reassigned at just about any given moment thanks to Dandridge and everything else going on at the top. He’s found himself caught in a really precarious position, and we have to wait and see how he could handle this.

One thing that is absolutely worth noting right now is simply what Luke had to say on the subject of his future recently to TVLine:

“I think Scott will go to any lengths to stay a part of the Fly Team … But if that means his colleagues lose their jobs, he would walk away.”

Just when you think about this alone, it’s clear that there are some reasons for immediate concern here. This is a guy who has always been loyal to those he has worked with, and that puts him in line with a lot of the other leads across the franchise as a whole.

We’re just going to have to wait and see how a lot of this plays out, but we’ll have some updates over the course of the episode. Kleintank has been a part of the show from the very beginning, so it goes without saying that losing him at this point would be 100% less than ideal.

Entering tonight’s FBI: International episode, were you concerned that it’d be the end for Luke Kleintank as Forrester?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

