The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Offer’

The first thing that we should say here is that the title for the hour is “The Offer,” which honestly just makes us think about the recent Paramount+ project about the making of The Godfather more than anything else. For Simone and some of the other agents on this show, it feels pretty easy to say that there are going to be some more hurdles ahead — how can that surprise you? There’s been a lot of learning on the job all season, and this is not the sort of career that allows you to make a myriad of mistakes.

To get a few more specifics about this particular story now, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Offer” – When a billionaire’s daughter goes missing, he publicly announces a hefty reward for her safe return, sparking concern for the FBI. Meanwhile, Garza’s ex-wife makes a surprise appearance and shakes things up with the team, TUESDAY, JAN. 31 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just as you would imagine, this offer could lead to complete and total chaos as there could be a ton of civilians out there who suddenly think they can play the role of crimefighter / action hero / lead in a Die Hard movie. None of this is going to end well. It’s one thing that Simone and the rest of the team are going to have to tackle something like this; it’s another altogether that they will do this while, at the same time, having to deal with a number of other people getting in their way.

Don’t be shocked if this is the last episode before a brief hiatus; we’ve been pretty lucky to get a lot of the Niecy Nash-Betts series as of late.

