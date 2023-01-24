Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 spoilers: Tom Cavanagh returns

For those Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 story, let us start by celebrating a big-time blast from the past. For the first time since the fourth season of the show, you are going to see the return of Tom Cavanagh as Danny’s childhood friend Mickey!

We do love that this many years into the run, the crime procedural can still find some unique ways to honor its history. Also, we appreciate that it’s doing so here with The Flash actor, who ironically isn’t the only connection that Blue Bloods has with the greater Arrowverse. (Remember here that David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, also was Mayor Poole on the CBS series for a number of episodes.)

If you want to get more insight now on how Mickey and Danny reunite, we suggest that you check out the full season 13 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Big Leagues” – Danny reunites with Mickey Patrick (Tom Cavanagh), his childhood friend and a former criminal, who comes to him for help finding his missing fiancée. Also, Anthony surprises Erin with one last stakeout before her run for district attorney; Jamie helps a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others; and Frank comes face to face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tom Cavanagh guest stars as Mickey Patrick, Danny’s childhood friend.

Of course, the other storylines in here could be entertaining in their own right; personally, we’re the most excited about the one with Erin and Anthony. While Bridget Moynahan’s character may be really excited to be climbing the career ladder, there are inevitably going to be some things about her previous position that she misses. We just think that’s inevitable, though we do wonder if it would give her any second thoughts at all…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

