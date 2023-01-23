Blue Bloods season 13: Will Danny’s love interest return?

For those unaware there is a short Blue Bloods season 13 hiatus coming this week on CBS, and that gives us time to think about a lot of things. Take, for example, the status of Danny Reagan’s new love interest!

We know a few things already about Detective Laura Acosta, at least in that she’s known Donnie Wahlberg’s character for some time and they do seem to have a good rapport with each other. Danny recognizes that at some point he needs to move forward with his life after losing Linda, or at the very least that’s what he decided after years of deliberation. It’s of course worth noting that Acosta may not be the right person and with that, there’s no guarantee that we even see her again.

Ultimately, we have to consider the possibility here that Laura is meant to represent Danny getting back into the dating pool, and less about being a long-term girlfriend or future fiancee. We’re in that spot right now where it is far too early to tell.

We should learn a little bit more about this character’s status in future Blue Bloods press releases, as we tend to learn in those who all of the guest stars are for a given episode. Note that this is not a show that really pressures itself in rushing any storylines. It could go away from a few installments and then come back at some other point down the road. Heck, it could even be a season 14 storyline — this series has not been renewed as of yet, but there is still hope for more. Just remember how dominant Tom Selleck and company have been for so many years.

Of course, we know that people are still rooting for Danny and Baez, but we haven’t gotten a sense that the writers are going to go here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

