Do you find yourselves curious in getting the NCIS season 20 episode 13 return date over at CBS? Following what you saw tonight, it only makes sense that you would want something more moving forward!

There is no denying that over the past few weeks, we’ve really been treated to a lot of good stuff. Not only did we have a three-part crossover event that featured characters from the flagship show across multiple hours, but there were two more original NCIS installments after that. Because of all of this, we don’t think that anyone out there can be altogether stunned that we’re arriving at a break. There is no new episode coming to CBS on January 30, and the plan seems to be to bring the show back on February 6.

If you are a longtime viewer, then we tend to think you’ve got a pretty-acute understanding at this point as to what is going on. It is fairly common for the network to take off a week or two in January in order to set the stage for February sweeps. This is, after all, one of the most important times of the year for advertisers, and there is a lot of work done to ensure that shows get big ratings. Not only do we expect multiple episodes over the course of sweeps, but we also tend to think there will be some big ones. We’re hoping for character spotlights, for sure, but also cases that push the team to the limit and really make us raise some big questions.

What we do think that this season has done a great job of is striking a balance between all of the cast members and giving them all moments to shine. It really feels like more of an ensemble than what we’ve even seen in past years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

