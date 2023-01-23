The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 ratings set new HBO record

We had a feeling that The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 was going to net a big audience; we just didn’t anticipate how big it would be!

According to a report from Deadline, the second episode drew across HBO last night 5.7 million viewers, a significant rise of 22% from what we saw with the premiere. This growth of more than a million viewers is the largest week 2 growth for any series in the history of the network. That’s a pretty big deal given that HBO has been around for so many decades!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE LAST OF US videos!

So what caused a lot of this? We tend to think that there were a lot of viewers excited for The Last of Us, but may have been on the fence about watching for one reason or another. They may have felt like the show wouldn’t live up to the video games, or they may have been a tad snobby about video-game adaptations in general. The Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series had to prove some people wrong and at this point, it feels easy to say that it has.

The aforementioned Deadline report also notes that the premiere episode has now been seen more than 18 million times, which means that episode 2 should also reach a substantially bigger audience in the days to come as well.

We don’t think that we needed to tell you that this show was going to get a season 2 renewal (there’s plenty more material out there to adapt), but this is exactly what we are expecting to be announced any day now. Heck, we also wouldn’t be shocked if video-game adaptations suddenly become more of a trend with networks increasingly doing whatever they can to get on board some established and successful IPs.

Related – Be sure to get a better sense of what lies ahead now on The Last of Us season 1 episode 3!

Are you shocked at all about the massive ratings for The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 at HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates on the series right away. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







