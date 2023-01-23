The Last of Us season 1 episode 3: Bill and Frank’s role

The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 is going to arrive on HBO this weekend, and we certainly know what the stakes are at this point.

Thanks to what transpired in episode episode 2, we tend to think that the fate of the future is lined up in a pretty clear way. Tess is dead, and Joel is now the primary protector of Ellie as the two work towards the inevitable next goal: Bill and Frank. What can we really say about them? Well, we should just say that these two characters could play a valuable role in getting Bella Ramsey’s character out west … in theory.

We know that Tess’ final request of Joel was to get Ellie to the two, who could have either the connections or resources to make the next move. The truth is, the location of these Fireflies / doctors out west is pretty ambiguous. We just know that they could help to formulate a cure for the infection that has plagued the entire globe. We understand completely that this end goal may be overly ambitious but at the end of the day, it represents hope. It may have taken Joel a little while to get on board with that, but the good news is that he now is. With that in mind, it does pave the way for some other cool stuff over the course of the weeks ahead.

Seeing Bill and Frank coming up is going to offer another much-welcome viewpoint into what this particular world is like, and by all means do we welcome that! So far, our entire access point to the post-apocalyptic world has come courtesy of just a handful of people.

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 at HBO?

