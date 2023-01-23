The Last of Us season 1 episode 2: Is Tess dead?

We knew that The Last of Us season 1 was going to need to move quickly to capture the journey of Joel and Ellie. Inherently, that meant that we would see some people die along the way.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw the next devastating reveal: Tess was infected. Because of that, she was not going to be able to continue the journey with Ellie. Their plan A had already come to a stop — there is no clear destination other than the Fireflies out west. Yet, there is also a very important endgame: Ellie has the potential to change the entire future. She is someone who can offer up a potential cure for the cordyceps infection. That means trying to save her, no matter what.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE LAST OF US videos!

Unfortunately, saying goodbye too Tess was just about as awful as we expected, given that she served a pretty necessary purpose through just two episodes. She’s really the person who encourages Joel to go on this journey with Joel moving forward. She realizes that there’s an inherent chance at redemption at the end of all of this and there is value in trying to make things right.

The next order of business for Joel and Ellie? On paper, that’s rather simple: Getting Ellie to Bill and Frank. Of course, making that happen is not going to be all that easy. At least we know it’s not going to be that long of a journey to get there, right? Bill has a major role in the preview for what’s coming up next.

In the end, the message of episode 2 is simple: There’s still hope, but there’s also a ton of heartbreak. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

Related – Be sure to dive into our take on what could be coming up next on The Last of Us

What did you think about The Last of Us season 1 episode 2, especially when it comes to the death of Tess?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







