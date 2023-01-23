The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 preview: A Bill showcase?

Next week on HBO you will see The Last of Us season 1 episode 3, and of course there is a lot of drama that comes along with that. At this point, we know the parameters of this world and who some of the characters are. We also know the danger of the mission.

Even though there’s some established source material out there, we’re also curious to learn if the cast and crew can still surprise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE LAST OF US videos!

As of right now, the biggest standout for us entering this episode is going to be Nick Offerman’s character of Bill, given that he is featured so prominently in the preview. There’s a hilarious comment in here about free lunches and Arby’s, and we’re mostly interested in seeing what role Bill will have on the show in his dealings with Joel and Ellie.

Of course, we’re equally thrilled for someone in Offerman to have a chance to take something like this on, given that he’s known so much for more comedic work on Parks and Recreation and some other shows of its ilk. He’s a far more versatile actor than he ever gets credit, and there could be a lot of struggle ahead for Bill. If the preview alone is any indication, this could be one of the best windows we have into the lives of people within this new, chaotic, and of course very dangerous world.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that creatively, everything we see in episode 3 lives up to the hype. This show has, at least so far, lived up to all of our expectations and then some! The action from the games is there, and there’s also a chance to dive even deeper into the psychology of these people.

Related – More on tonight’s shocking death…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







