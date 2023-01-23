Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Why no filming news?

At this point, we do think it’s abundantly clear that we are waiting a long time to see Squid Game season 2 arrive on Netflix. There is no other way around it.

With that being said, can you blame us in saying that we want a little bit more news all about the future soon? We’d take just about anything at this point, from the start of filming to the total length of production. Obviously, we’d love a specific premiere date, but it’s pretty darn clear that the streaming service is holding their cards close in regards to that. We’ve heard 2024, but we’ve also heard late 2024. Narrowing it down further could be a challenge for a good while.

For the time being, we’d settle for getting some other news about filming and for whatever reason, we’re seeing a real resistance to even revealing some news on that. Why? It may be because some of the powers that be are still in the process of figuring it out. Or, it may just be easier for the American press to be unaware of certain things since so much work is being done in another country. (Personally, we don’t really buy the latter since the Korean press is staying pretty quiet about it, as well.) We just tend to think that the producers are doing a pretty good job at keeping secrets for now.

Even when production formally begins, there’s actually a chance that Netflix won’t say all that much on it even then and a lot of work can be done in secret. Just remember for a moment that this show is going to be one of the most-anticipated of all time. There are a lot of challenges that come with that sort of anticipation, and clearly, the streaming service may just be hoping to find a way to still surprise fans. Nobody saw season 1 coming; can they pull that off again with season 2?

Are you shocked that there is so little news on Squid Game season 2 filming?

