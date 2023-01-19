Squid Game season 2 premiere date: How Netflix is betting big

We don’t think we need to come into this article and proclaim there is a demand for Squid Game season 2. At this point, that should be a foregone conclusion. We’re talking here about one of the biggest shows in the history of streaming television, and one that could shatter even more records upon its return.

So how big is Netflix expecting this season to be? So big, in fact, that they seem to be building an entire Korean-language empire around it. According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service is picking up dozens of Korean TV and film projects in their biggest investment yet in such content. We know that they and other publications are calling this the search for the “next” Squid Game, but we don’t quite view it the same way. That show was a once-in-a-generation project; this is more of just building to an audience that is already there, and trying to give viewers more of what they clearly want.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

So will all of these announcements in mind, can we expect any big changes when it comes to a season 2 premiere date? In a word, no. We don’t think any of these content acquisitions are going to impact Squid Game at all, whether it be how / when it is show or how it is launched. It may just be an attempt to further boost the total Korean audience, and to eventually find other programs that can be at least somewhat as successful. This show more or less has its own independent timeline, and that potentially includes not coming out until we get to mid-2024, at the earliest. It could easily be later than that, given that we’ve yet to hear that much at all when it comes to production.

Related – Take a look at some other news right away regarding Squid Game, including more on the future

Do you think that Squid Game season 2 could be an even bigger hit than what we got the first time around?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







