AGT: All-Stars episode 4: Who was eliminated by the superfans?

Who was eliminated on AGT: All-Stars episode 4? Once again, we think there was a decision that will lead to a lot of conversation!

So where should we begin here? Well, let’s remind you that the Golden Buzzer went to magician Aidan McCann. This means that all of the judges plus Terry Crews have now used them, and the final choice of the night went to the superfans. They had a lot of interesting choices tonight, whether it be singers Robert Finley and Cristina Rae or the Ndlovu Youth Choir, who were awesome both on the original America’s Got Talent and then also this show.

In the end, though, all of the notable acts above were eliminated plus some others, including the silly Human Fountains and horror magician The Sacred Riana. Meanwhile, Power Duo, a pair of acrobats from the Philippines, got their chance to move forward to the finale! This has been a really good season for aerial acts and acrobats in general, and we’re definitely curious to see what’s going to happen with Aidan Bryant, Power Duo, and the Bello Sisters all in the finale. Who is going to emerge, or will all of these acts end up canceling each other out?

Was this the right choice for the judges to make? Based on the emotional connection plus the quality of the act, we tend to think so, but we also wouldn’t have been mad if Ndlovu made it through to the next round, either. That would have set up a pretty interesting showdown between them and the Detroit Youth Choir, who are there thanks to Terry Crews’ big Golden Buzzer from earlier on this season.

Do you think that Power Duo was the right act to move on to the finale on AGT: All-Stars episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more through the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

