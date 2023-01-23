All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 9: ‘Hard Place’

Curious to learn a little bit more about All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 9? The series will be back on The CW next week! The long hiatus is over for now and with that, we’ve got another batch of episodes ahead over the next little while.

The first thing to note about the January 30 installment is rather simple: The title. This is “Hard Place” and over the course of it, we are going to see Simone take on some other challenges — both in terms of herself, but then also in terms of Nate. We gotta prepare for all of this, just as we also have to prepare for some compelling side stories for Thea, Damon, and others. A big chunk of what makes Homecoming special is that you really are seeing the gamut of collegiate sports, from the highlights to lowlights and how everyone tries to bounce back following some bumps in the road.

Below, you can see some other insight courtesy of the All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

HEALING – Simone struggles with trying to balance her new “duties” and her loyalty to Nate, leaving her to question if she made the right decision. Marcus sees that Thea is struggling on the court and offers her help in an unexpected way. Damon tries to keep the baseball team focused as they inch closer to a big achievement. Meanwhile, Cam isn’t sure if pledging is for him, leaving JR to reevaluate the fraternity’s strategy. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie & Christopher N. Corte (#209). Original airdate 1/30/2023.

Another reminder

Be sure to keep watching the show live or as soon as possible after the fact! While the flagship show ended up getting a season 6 renewal over at The CW, we haven’t seen anything official as of yet with the spin-off. That means that we could be waiting a good while, even so far as late in the spring.

What do you most want to see entering All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 9 when it arrives on The CW next week?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







