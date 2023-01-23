All American season 5 episode 9 spoilers: A bad omen?

All American season 5 is officially back with another run of episodes, and that means getting a chance to see episode 9 next week!

So what can we say about this one in advance? The title here is “Feel It in the Air,” and we tend to think this one could feature some pretty hard times — especially for Billy. Within this hour, you are going to see him tackle a ton of big challenges. It’s really just one bad thing after another, so how will he overcome that. Meanwhile, how is Spencer going to handle another set of challenges thrown in front of him? This is an episode that will likely set the stage even further for the rest of the season, and that could include a few different surprises.

For some other insight right now, go ahead and check out the full All American season 5 episode 9 synopsis:

BLOWN AWAY – When the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they seem to confirm Billy’s (Taye Diggs) theory that they are a bad omen after he faces multiple setbacks. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) convinces a reluctant ally to speak their truth, but it doesn’t come without consequences. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) finds himself juggling too many secrets and accidentally lets one slip. Olivia (Samantha Logan) throws herself into moving on and comes to an unexpected realization. Meanwhile, Skye (guest star Madison Shamoun) offers to help Patience (Chelsea Royce Taveras) with her social media, leaving Coop’s (Bre-Z) and Skye’s relationship dynamic to change. Also starring Greta Onieogou and Monet Mazur. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Obiageli Odimegwu. (#509). Original airdate 1/30/2023.

Obviously, some storylines mentioned in here could reach a somewhat-natural conclusion. As for others, we tend to think the writers could have them linger for at least a little while.

