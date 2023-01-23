NCIS season 20 star sets stage for upcoming 450th episode

Can you believe that the 450th episode of NCIS is coming at some point later this season? It is a crazy thing to consider right now. Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine any show lasting this long, and there is a reason why so few have ultimately done it. This is a testament to the cast and crew, and also CBS for continuing to believe in the property. We know that the Los Angeles-set spin-off is concluding this season, but we’re still going to see Sean Murray and the rest of the cast stick around for a little while.

Or, at least we hope this is the case! Technically NCIS has yet to be renewed, but there’s almost zero evidence that the show is going anywhere in the near future.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, series regular Rocky Carroll (who is directing Monday night’s new episode) had the following to say about the recent crossover, leading in of course to the next milestone:

“To me, [the crossover] was sort of like the Avengers and the X-Men and the Fantastic Four all get together to solve a case … I thought it was a real testament to the success of the franchise. As you know, we’re about to air our 450th episode [in late February], but when you’re in the midst of this and you’re in your bubble working from mid-July until spring of the following year, [hitting such milestones] is on the back-burner until somebody says, ‘You know, this show has been on the air for 20 years, it’s spawned multiple spinoffs, and you’re a part of some television history’ — which is true. Most Hollywood careers don’t last 20 years, and some of the greatest shows on television didn’t last a decade, so the fact that we are about to start our third decade is just incredible.”

What will the 450th episode be about? At the moment, nothing is 100% confirmed, but we hope it’s a chance to get some sort of big personal story for a few team members. The more that this episode is able to stand out from the pack, the better!

Is there anything in particular you would like to see as we prepare for the 450th episode of NCIS?

