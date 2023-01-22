NCIS season 20 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Big Rig’ sneak peeks!

Tomorrow night on CBS you’ll have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 12 — if you haven’t heard already, this is a big Torres episode. It’s also one revolving around Dale Sawyer, who was at one point a pretty significant rival to Wilmer Valderrama’s character.

Ultimately, though, let’s just say that things have changed a little bit for these two. Remember when the two sparred last season? Well, since that time they’ve spoken here and there outside of work hours, and Torres has handed over a little bit of advice when it comes to doing undercover operations. Remember that prior to joining NCIS, he spent a lot of time deep undercover, living as someone else and becoming completely detached to his own world.

In a sneak peek over at the link here, Torres talks a little bit about the state of his relationship with Sawyer, plus also the difficult predicament at the heart of “Big Rig.” The agent has been working on a joint operation with the FBI and has since turned up missing; can Torres, Parker, and the rest of the team find him?

We know that the stakes are high entering this episode, but they may be even higher due to one simple thing: Nick’s sense of personal responsibility. In another sneak peek, Torres reveals that originally, the FBI came to him about doing the joint op and he said no. Why? He was at a point where he needed to focus on his sobriety. He helped himself get better and yet, he feels guilty about what he thinks are the perceived consequences. Parker is going to try and make him feel better, but he may be only able to do so much.

“Big Rig” could be the last episode of NCIS for the month of January, at least per our most-recent schedule update. Rest assured, though, that there should be a lot of great stuff coming over the course of the all-important February sweeps period!

