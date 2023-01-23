Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 tease: Rossi’s quest

In just a couple of days you will have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 over on Paramount+. Want to learn more about it now?

The first thing to note here is the title of “Forget Me Knots,” which does sound demented in a rather subtle way. For those unaware, this installment was directed by none other than AJ Cook, and we tend to think there could be some good stuff in here for her character of AJ as she does whatever she can in order to pursue the infamous killer Elias Voit. They may not know everything about Sicarius so far, but that could change at some point pretty soon … especially if one David Rossi has his way.

To get a few more details right now about the future, go ahead and check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Voit’s internal struggles with himself lead him to a desperate kidnapping. But Rossi’s obsession brings the BAU closer to the truth than they’ve ever been.

It does feel right that we start to see the BAU come close to locating Sicarius at this point, mostly because we’re talking here about a ten-episode season. Sure, we know that there is a season 2 already coming to the streaming service down the road, but how many loose ends do you want to leave on this? Our feeling is not that many. It’s possible that Voit could, in theory, continue for another chapter of the story; yet, there is also a good case to be made for bringing in another Big Bad and continuing on the format that we saw through much of season 1.

