Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Does season 5 factor in?

As Netflix starts to consider an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date over the next few months, there are some things to think about. Take, for example, whether it is tied somewhat into the show’s long-term future.

At the time of this writing, the streaming service has not confirmed the Lily Collins series for anything beyond this upcoming season. We should remind you that this is fairly normal; it was actually surprising that we got a season 3 and season 4 renewal at the same exact time! The early numbers for season 3 are starting to come in and while they’re solid so far, there are other questions still to wonder. Take, for example, will viewers continue to discover the show the next several weeks. That could play into whether or not season 4 is the final one. Netflix never lets their shows run an extremely long period of time. Instead, they’re more likely to either cancel or end them earlier than anyone wants.

If the door is still open for an Emily in Paris season 5, we don’t think all that much will change when it comes to season 4, whether it be how it films or the time in which it premieres. We tend to think that a December launch date still makes the most sense, given that we have seen it perform well there in the past. (Check out our piece here about how the show could be a holiday priority for the streamer.)

Where things could start to change here, however, is in the event that season 4 turns out to be the end of the road and it is announced in advance. If that happens, don’t be shocked if the writers and producers take more time to figure out how things could end. In this scenario, it’s possible that we could be waiting until 2024 to see these characters back.

No matter when we see Emily in Paris on Netflix again, let’s just hope for some cliffhanger resolution and soon. We desperately need that!

Do you think we’re going to get something more beyond Emily in Paris season 4 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some additional updates.

