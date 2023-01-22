Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Path to a preview

As we wait for the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to the Paramount Network down the road, of course there is SO much to be excited for! You can argue that the premise for the remaining six episodes is more exciting than any that we’ve seen for this show in a rather long time. You’ve got Jamie Dutton realizing that he may have to put out a hit on Beth, and of course Kelly Reilly’s character needing to potentially do the same for him.

Basically, we’re at a spot right now where someone could die almost no matter what, and the struggle is going to be having to wait for some additional news.

So just how long of a wait are we really looking at here? We already know that we could be waiting for a long time to get a return date beyond “summer” and, unfortunately, an actual preview with footage is pretty far in the distance as well.

At this point, we’d say that it would be fortunate if we’re to get some more news on the future when we get around to the middle of April. If filming for the remaining episodes is meant to start soon, the producers will need some time to get that footage properly prepared for Paramount Network starts to really promote anything further. There is also another question to wonder: Would they are any footage before they give us a return date? It is possible, but also not guaranteed.

While we know that “summer” technically means any point between late June and September, in TV terms we think of it more as early June to late August. There’s room for some flexibility here, and the network will rely mostly on what is the best scenario for the show ratings-wise. If that’s bringing it back in June and the episodes are ready in time, they’ll do that. (For the record, we have still noted that July is the most likely scenario.)

When are you hoping to see some sort of preview for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at the Paramount Network?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

