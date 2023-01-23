Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, finally back from hiatus?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The show has been off on hiatus for a long time, so are we going to see the cast finally back?

Without further ado, we come bearing some really good news: A new episode will be back in just a matter of hours! “Quiet and Loud” is going to be a huge installment for the Freddie Highmore series, as there is a lot that needs to be addressed from the first half of the season. Not only that, but there are new medical procedures and possibly some new long-term storylines introduced. In general, we do know that there is a lot of good stuff coming, so buckle up and prepare for a rollercoaster.

If you haven’t seen the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 synopsis yet, you can do so below:

“Quiet and Loud” – Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner’s syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are also some previews out there that offer more context on the Shaun – Lea crisis around the corner. There’s a chance that the two could lose another baby, and Glassman, Lim, and the other doctors could face some difficult decisions. We’re going to hope for the best, but we know with this show already that we have to anticipate just about everything.

With The Bachelor now serving as a lead-in, don’t be shocked if we see several episodes over the next few weeks without much of a break in between. That would make this long, recent hiatus a little more understandable, no?

Are you glad to see that The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 is finally airing tonight on ABC?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







