AGT: All-Stars preview: Robert Finley sings ‘Souled Out On You’

Are you ready to see AGT: All-Stars episode 4 on NBC? Let’s go ahead and share a new preview, this time featuring Robert Finley.

If you don’t remember Robert, he was the blind singer who won audiences over a few years ago. He serves as a fantastic reminder that no matter your age, you can still chase your dreams — this is a man who has lived a full life and has so many important stories to tell. There is so much blues and soul in his voice, and we like that he really does prioritize his original music. Nothing else would feel as authentic coming from him.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Robert’s new performance as he wows the judges / the audience with “Souled Out On You.” This is the sort of performance you’d love to hear in a softly-lit blues club with a stellar drink in hand, and you could sit there and listen to him do four or five more after the fact. There is so much to love about his presence and the connection he forms immediately with the audience.

As fantastic as this song is, the truth is that it’s completely uncertain if he’s going to be moving on to the next round. After all, the voting for this show is as ambiguous as you’re ever going to find. It is totally up to the superfans in attendance, and AGT: All-Stars has never really done much to explain what their rationale is in choosing one act over the others. We do know that this format doesn’t tend to benefit singers anywhere near as well as the flagship show, which has voting from a live viewing audience that tends to be a little more singer-friendly.

Do you think we are going to see Robert Finley advance moving into AGT: All-Stars episode 4?

Do you think we are going to see Robert Finley advance moving into AGT: All-Stars episode 4?

