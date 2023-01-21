AGT: All-Stars preview: The Sacred Riana returns

Monday night’s AGT: All-Stars episode 4 is right around the corner, and it is going to feature the return of a VERY familiar face.

The Sacred Riana may be one of the most popular global acts in the history of the franchise. She’s a former winner of Asia’s Got Talent who did an impressive job on the flagship America’s Got Talent in the past, and we do also think that she does some really incredible stuff! There aren’t a lot of genuine horror magicians and her skill is actually on the level of a lot of other acts in this genre. She just doesn’t always get the proper credit for it.

If you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the show right now, you can get a good sense of Riana’s latest performance and what she brings to the table this time around. Let’s just say that it involves scaring Howie Mandel, and it also concludes in a pretty mysterious way where (spoiler alert) she just vanishes.

The tricky thing about Riana’s act is that it never truly appears finished, and we get the feeling that this is what she wants. She does her magic in parts and often, you have to put her through to the next round to get a better sense of where things could go. We think she’s at least got a decent chance of moving forward, but the challenge comes via the superfans responsible for the voting on this show. Are they going to appreciate the horror here on anywhere close to the level that they should? That’s where things are a little bit ambiguous and it’s hard to have that much of a clear answer.

How do you think The Sacred Riana is going to fare moving into AGT: All-Stars episode 4?

Would you put her through? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

