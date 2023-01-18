AGT: All-Stars episode 4 lineup: Robert Finley, Sacred Riana, more

As you prepare yourselves for AGT: All-Stars episode 4 on NBC Monday night, why not learn about the lineup? There are a lot of familiar faces set to appear on the show this time around, including an act in The Sacred Riana who has appeared in multiple iterations of this franchise already.

While we have a personal pick as to who will be getting a Golden Buzzer of this group, we’re excited to see what happens during the episode itself!

Without further ado, check out (per Gold Derby) everyone who is appearing tonight and what you may know them from already…

Emil & Dariel – They are a throwback from AGT seasons’ past, and are a really unique, rock-based cello act. How have they changed since then?

Cristina Rae – She’s a singer who should be remembered given that she wasn’t on the U.S. version of the show that long ago.

Sacred Riana – Personal favorite who has appeared in multiple iterations of the franchise. She can be best described as a horror magician, and she is rather good at what she does.

Power Duo – They would Pilipinas Got Talent several years back, and they are an aerialist dance act — one thing they have going against them is that there’s a LOT of this category this year.

Human Fountains – Hey, if you want to watch people spit in each other’s mouths, this is for you! We suppose it is talent, but not something we really needed to see again.

Ndlovu Youth Choir – Are they the most underrated choir in the history of AGT? We’re starting to think that they are.

Robert Finley – A blind singer, known for performing some impressive original songs.

Darius Mabda – Despite only being a teenager, his unique dance style led to him being the winner of the most-recent season of the Romanian series.

Aidan McCann – A fantastic kid magician, who did rather well on Britain’s Got Talent a little more than two years ago.

Mini Droids – Finally, we have a dance group who previously won the Belgian version of the show.

Who are you rooting for as we prepare for AGT: All-Stars episode 4 on NBC?

