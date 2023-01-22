1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Any major concerns?

While we wait for 1923 season 1 episode 5 to arrive on Paramount+, there’s an interesting thing to wonder about: Does this break damage the show in any way?

Of course, it goes without saying that from our vantage point, we wish there were more episodes on! How could we not? This is a show that has done a good job the past several weeks bringing a lot to the table and of course, giving us some interesting connections to both 1883 and then Yellowstone itself.

The bad news remains that 1923 is not going to be coming back until February 5, a move that is out of necessity more than anything else. As we’ve noted previously, this show needed to premiere earlier than it would have otherwise to have a couple of airings after Yellowstone episodes on the Paramount Network; that helped to boost buzz and subscriptions to the aforementioned streaming service. The consequence that comes as a result of this, though, is that we have this break right in the middle.

Is there a chance that viewership will suffer? In the short-term maybe, as those who were subscribed to Paramount+ may not stay subscribed for the next part. However, some will, and those who don’t may pick up the show and enjoy it at some other point down the road. There is a season 2 for 1923 already greenlit, so you don’t have to worry about that. It also gives the writers more time to chart out certain stories, including Spencer’s current journey back to America. (Have you read the latest preview all about that?)

Rather than just focus on the short-term and immediate viewership, we feel like Paramount+ is playing the long game when it comes to 1923 and the rest of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. They want people to watch now, but also in the weeks and months to come, as well.

Do you think the wait for 1923 season 1 episode 5 at Paramount+ will end up hurting the show?

