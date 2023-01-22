Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? The season 14 future

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve already had three episodes on the air the past several weeks, it makes all the sense in the world to want more.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to come in with the bad news … and there is more of it than we’d ever like to hand down here. First and foremost, there is no new episode of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell crime procedural tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for almost a month. Because of a combination of NFL Playoffs, awards shows, and also the Super Bowl, we are going to be waiting until February 19 to see what lies ahead.

Now, the other bad news if you haven’t heard: We are getting close to the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles in general. The network confirmed on Friday that this will be the final season (read more about why that is happening here), and this means that the writers are going to have to build to some sort of adequate conclusion. It would’ve been nice to know about this with certainty at the start of the season, but we do get the sense that they’ve been aware of the possibility for a good while now and done their best to prepare. This for years has been a show on the cusp of ending, so we can’t be shocked that we’re at this point now and the producers probably were not, either. Let’s just hope there’s enough time left for them to do whatever it is that they want.

There is no insight out there about the next installment as of yet, but the finale is not until May. Let’s just take a deep breath and prepare ourselves for what could be a pretty emotional next several weeks.

Oh, and can we have another Hetty appearance before the series finale? Is that too much to ask?

What do you most want to see from NCIS: Los Angeles when it returns to CBS for more?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







