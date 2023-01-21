The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: The wait for filming

Just in case it was not clear already, we will be waiting for a good while to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere over on Hulu. The show’s been renewed for a while and heck, we already know that it will be the final season. That just doesn’t mean that we are going to get from point A to point B in the relatively near future.

While we wait for production to get underway, we know that some cast members like Elisabeth Moss and Bradley Whitford have some other projects. Odds are, there are plans already in the works for when things will get going in the show’s Toronto set, and the actors are just trying to stay fulfilled and take on some promising new projects in advance.

So what else should you know about at the moment about filming? That really, it is the thing that influences the premiere date more than anything else. Hulu will have final say on when something is announced, but they cannot do too much until the episodes are wrapped up and ready in post-production. They will take their cues down the road from what happens, and they will also be fine to wait for however long that it takes. Remember for a moment here that The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most important series in the history of Hulu, at least in terms of an original property. There is nothing that they will want more than ensuring that they find a way to make the send-off as impressive as possible. They also need to for the sake of The Testament.

Our current hopes

Can season 6 at least start up this summer? If that happens, there’s a chance that it could start up in the first several months of 2024. We tend to think that at present, expecting the show earlier than that is being a little too optimistic.

When do you think we will get some more news regarding The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates right now. (Photo: Hulu.)

