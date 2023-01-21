Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: What we know so far

We know that a Jack Ryan season 4 is coming to Prime Video, even if there’s a silver lining in here that it’s going to be the end of the road. There’s no denying that the John Krasinski series has made a pretty fantastic impact, but this is a reminder that all things must end — even if we don’t like to imagine that being so.

There are a few different things we want to point out about the next season in this piece, and of course it has to start with the sense of finality we now feel with this show. After all, the entirety of it is already in the can! There’s nothing more to be shot, and the only thing that might be left is some work in post-production. It is going to be up to the streaming service to figure out when they would like to get it back on the air.

Can you argue that it would be great to see the show back in the spring or summer? Sure, but it may be a lost cause. The streamer has yet to suggest that this season will be coming any earlier than at least the fall, but we tend to think we’re going to get the November / December window that we’ve seen for the past couple of seasons in general. This clearly works well for the show, as it offers content to people at a time that they are home during the holidays. If Jack Ryan does return then, we would say to anticipate some sort of date reveal in September or October.

The only other thing we can say about the future right now pertains not to this show exclusively, but rather a potential spin-off currently in development starring Michael Pena. Not much has been said about it months, but the success of season 3 on Prime Video could have the powers-that-be strongly considering this.

