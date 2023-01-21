Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12: Where is the first promo?

Are you looking for the first promo for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12? If you are, let’s just say we don’t blame you! There is so much to be excited about as we move forward on the show, especially since there are so many episodes still to come this season.

Unfortunately, here is where we do come in bearing a little bit of the bad news: There was no promo last night for the next new episode, but there’s also a reason why that is fairly easy to explain. Because there is no new episode coming next week, the folks at CBS are not going to rush anything along when it comes to getting another promo out there. They have no issue being patient, and we would expect to see something more on this on Friday night.

Now, we should also go ahead and note that even without a promo, you are probably not missing that much. The reality here remains that this show does not have a tendency to give the most in-depth promos in the world from start to finish here, and instead is more than fine to just give you a few seconds of Tom Selleck and that’s it. This is a pretty radical change from what we used to see in the past, where they were way more willing to give us all sorts of great teases on individual characters.

While there is no synopsis as of yet for episode 12, we do wonder if Danny dating (which was brought up last night) will be a part of what’s coming. We can already assume that there will be something more on Erin and her run for District Attorney, given that’s been a huge part of the show in general as of late.

