Vampire Academy canceled at Peacock; no season 2 coming

If you were hoping to see a Vampire Academy season 2 arrive at Peacock down the road, let’s just say we’ve got some bad news.

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, the streaming service is moving on from the Julie Plec produced show and won’t be doing another season. A source claimed to the outlet that the issue here was not the creative, and rather that the viewership just wasn’t there to justify another season. (Peacock also canceled tonight another one of their shows in One of Us Is Lying.)

So why are we getting so many stories about canceled shows right now? There are a few reasons for this, but the biggest one is simply financial. We’re at a spot right now where companies are doing whatever they can to save money at every turn. Peacock is not alone in all of this; remember that we’ve seen a TON of cuts in particular over at HBO Max, and we’ve certainly seen some cancellations over at Netflix.

We’ll admit that the end of Vampire Academy is especially stunning when you consider the fact that Plec has such a history with vampire dramas — remember that she was one of the main visionaries behind The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. One of the problems that Peacock is still grappling with as a service is trying to find some big-ticket content that will get people talking. They’ve put a lot into some of their content, but the closest thing they may have to a mainstream hit at this point is Bel Air.

In theory, it is possible that one of the shows mentioned here is picked up for another season but for now, let’s just say that it’s unlikely. A lack of content isn’t the issue for a lot of streamers out there; instead, it’s having the money to afford the shows that they have.

