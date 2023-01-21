Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: More filming milestones

We are inching ever closer to a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date with each passing day and with that, we’re thrilled to share more behind-the-scenes updates!

So where do we start off here? Well, a good place would be sharing something more when it comes to filming. We don’t share unauthorized set photos here at the site, but we can go ahead and tell you that over the past few days, a good percentage of the cast has been spotted in Bath. It’s been one of the more public shoots so far this season, and it seems as though they may be done with some of their exterior work now.

Does that mean that filming is actually done for the season? Unfortunately no, but we are another step closer to getting to that point. Based on past filming timelines we do think the show’s probably got at least another month left, but before we get deep into the spring everyone should be wrapped … at least for the time being. One of the things that we’re the most curious to learn over the next little while is how soon production will start on season 4. This could, after all, play a pretty significant role in when that season premieres.

When it comes to season 3 in particular, even when filming wraps it’s fair to say that we are at least four or five months from Netflix putting the show on the service, and it could be longer. One part of the equation is how long it takes post-production to wrap; another part of it is when they think it’s a good fit for their lineup. Because of the Queen Charlotte prequel and other high-profile releases, we don’t think they will feel the need to rush anything along.

