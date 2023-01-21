Why is NCIS: Los Angeles ending with season 14 at CBS?

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles ending at CBS? At this point, we wouldn’t blame anyone who is wondering about this very thing.

After all, remember this: The show had a fantastic run at the network, and there is absolutely no shame in it saying goodbye at this point. The writing has been on the wall for a good while with this show. Just remember for a moment here that early last year, there were rumors that the show was going to be saying goodbye after season 13. We got a year more than we expected, and the vast majority of programs don’t get anywhere close to this.

So what is the reason for the show’s farewell now? More than likely, it comes down to the of it cost and it just being the right time. The viewership for this season is down around 20% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 13, and that is with the crossover spiking things up slightly. CBS likely feels like they can find another show for its timeslot that costs significantly less and can get at least close to some of its numbers. There’s always a chance a character could turn up elsewhere, but that is not guaranteed, especially when you consider that we haven’t seen anyone from the New Orleans version of the show since it ended.

While it would have been nice to know that NCIS: Los Angeles is ending at the start of the season, we’re not overly mad about finding out at this point. It’s better to have some advance knowledge than none at all, and the writers have some time to prepare. We think there have been conversations for months, so we don’t think this reveal over the weekend comes as a shock to a lot of people behind the scenes. Even if there was always a chance at a season 15, the end of the series has likely been on the table for a good while. Let’s just celebrate what we have, and also toast to some of the great characters we’ve had a chance to see over time.

